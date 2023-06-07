Marriyum Aurangzeb rails against embattled PTI

07 June,2023 07:27 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday said the embattled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was on a mission to cause damage to the economic, defence, and national interests of the country.

Expressing her thoughts, Ms Aurangzeb said, "History is witness that no one can fool the nation every time by resorting to false tactics and propaganda. The social media network was launched with foreign funding to malign the national security institution".

"The nation will never forget those working on an anti-state agenda. The cypher and the May 9 riots are two stages of a conspiracy. First, they resorted to propaganda against the United States under the guise of a cipher narrative. Then they beg the US after the May 9 vandalism," Ms Aurangzeb schooled the PTI.

Ms Aurangzeb asserted, "First negotiating with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and then violating the agreement was also part of the foreign agenda".

"The uproar caused by foreign media in connection with the human rights violations is also part of the foreign agenda to stop foreign financial aid to the country," she added.