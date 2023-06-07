No-confidence motion: Nazir Ahmed Advocate elected as GB speaker

Mr Ahmed secured 21 votes while Mr Zaidi bagged only one vote

GILGIT Baltistan (Dunya News) – Nazir Ahmed Advocate was elected as Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Speaker after no-confidence motion tabled against Syed Amjad Zadi remained successful on Wednesday.

Mr Ahmed secured 21 votes, while Mr Zaidi bagged only one vote. The ruling party and it’s allies voted in favour of the no-confidence move.

Mr Zaidi was scheduled to tender resignation after his two and half years term. The motion was tabled after his refusal to resign from the post.

