Supreme Court adjourns ECP's review plea on Punjab elections till June 13

A three-member bench heard the review petition filed by the ECP, federal and provincial governments

07 June,2023 12:48 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing on the Election Commission's (ECP) review petition against its decision to hold elections in Punjab till June 13.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Muneeb Akhtar heard the review petition filed by the ECP, federal and provincial governments.

At the outset of the hearing, Chief Justice Bandial remarked that the Punjab election review case and Supreme Court (Review of Judgements and Orders) Bill, 2023, be heard simultaneously.

The chief justice summoned PTI lawyer Ali Zafar to rostrum and sought his stance on the issue.

Barrister Zafar replied that the new law is inconsistent with the Constitution and a continuation of the Supreme Court (Review of Judgements and Orders) law.

The Chief Justice remarked that we have received some petitions against the new review law. We have to take up the issue at some stage. So attorney general for Pakistan should be summoned.

After notice to the attorney general on the review law, the bench will hear the election cases under the act, the chief justice observed.

It may be noted on May 29, the Supreme Court adjourned the hearing of the case sine die. However, on June 5, the court scheduled the hearing of the case on June 7 (today).

