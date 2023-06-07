Illegal recruitment case: Elahi's bail plea hearing adjourned till 2 pm

07 June,2023 11:45 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) – An Anti-Corruption Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing on bail plea of former chief minister Parvez Elahi and Rai Mumtaz Hussain till 2pm.

Senior Special Judge of Anti-Corruption Court Ali Raza ordered adjournment of the case when the prosecution said it has challenged the decision to send Elahi to jail on judicial remand.

The judge asked Elahi’s counsel Rana Intezar to contest the prosecution’s plea, to which his lawyer said he was not provided information about it. On it the judge summoned the parties again at 2 pm.

It may be recalled that Judicial Magistrate Ghulam Murtaza Virk on June 4 rejected the Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) application seeking 14-day physical remand of the former chief minister.

According to an ACE spokesperson, Elahi made 12 illegal recruitments in Punjab Assembly on grade 17 positions.

The candidates were recruited by tampering with the records and through fake testing services, he said.

The investigation by the ACE proved that fake recruitments were made in the Punjab Assembly, adding that the watchdog has also arrested Secretary Rai Mumtaz in connection with this case on the basis of evidence.

