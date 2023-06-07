NAB summons PTI chairman, wife in Al-Qadir Trust scam

The couple has been asked to appear today at 11: am before Bureau’s CIT

07 June,2023 09:05 am

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi has summoned PTI chairman and his wife at 11:00 am today (Wednesday) in the 190 million pounds Al-Qadir Trust scandal.

The PTI chairman has been directed to appear before the combined investigation team (CIT) of the anti-graft body with answers to the NAB questionnaire. Earlier, the NAB had issued another notice to the former prime minister and his wife declaring their response unsatisfactory.

The NAB has also summoned the wife of PTI chairman today in the 190 million pounds Al-Qadir Trust scandal. The NAB issued notices to the former first lady as a witness. The NAB told the court that arrest of PTI chairman's wife was not required.

The former first lady has also been asked to provide details of donations received, besides registration documents of Al-Qadir Trust and registration with the HEC.