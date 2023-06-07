NEC decided for sustainable growth through economic self-reliance: PM

Pakistan

PM said all out efforts would be made to facilitate investments and boost exports.

07 June,2023 04:27 am

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that National Economic Council in a marathon meeting, took important decisions for sustainable growth and progress in Pakistan through human capital development and economic self-reliance.

In a tweet on Tuesday, he said these objectives would be achieved through enhanced productivity and efficiency, greater competitiveness, innovation, digital tools, and technologies of future.

The Prime Minister said all out efforts would be made to facilitate investments and boost exports to spur growth and mitigate poverty.

Shehbaz Sharif said the NEC approved the PSDP outlay 2023-24 and Pakistan Economic Outlook 2035, in principle, to relentlessly pursue the development goals and objectives.

