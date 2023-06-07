Newly-wed couple killed as car plunges into ravine near Muzaffarabad

07 June,2023 03:49 am

MUZAFFARABAD (Dunya News) – A newly-wed couple died when the car they were traveling fell into deep gorge near Muzaffarabad on Tuesday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the car carrying the couple skidded of the road and fell into a deep ravine in Ratrah area near Muzaffarabad due to which both of them died on the spot.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead bodies to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Patika.

