Three terrorist shot dead in retaliatory fire by CTD, police

LEA’s also recovered weapons from the deceased terrorists

07 June,2023 03:05 am

SWAT (Dunya News) – three terrorist were shot by Law Enforcement Agencies (LEA’s) on Tuesday in Swat district of Khyber Pakhtunknwa province.

The deceased terrorist reportedly attacked the CTD and police investigation team. The agencies also opened retaliatory fire on the suspects resulting in death of three suspects.

According to details, the forces were taking the arrested terrorist along to the crime scene for further investigations when they somehow got weapons and started firing on the teams. Whereas the deceased suspects could not survive the retaliatory fire.

All three terrorist succumbed to their injuries and were pronounced dead at the spot. Police took the dead bodies into custody and started preforming legal obligations. The LEA’s also recovered weapons from the deceased terrorists.