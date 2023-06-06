Balochistan minister sacked over participating in NEC meeting

06 June,2023 11:14 pm

QUETTA (Dunya News) – The Balochistan government on Tuesday rescinded the services of provincial minister for planning and development Noor Muhammad Dumar over participating in the meeting of the National Economic Council (NEC).

It came as Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo had boycotted the meeting of the NEC over the federation's “non-cooperative attitude” towards the province.

A notification was issued by Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo in this regard.

“I and none of the NEC members from Balochistan will attend the meeting as Islamabad is continuously ignoring the needs and financial demands of the province,” he said.

He went on to say that all the assurances and promises made by the federal government had not been implemented, adding that this attitude was very disappointing. “The centre has not released Rs10 billion announced for the rehabilitation of the flood victims,” the chief minister added.

He hinted at skipping the NEC meeting through a policy statement. The statement accused Islamabad of a “discriminatory attitude” as it was “denying the constitutional rights” of the people of Balochistan.

Mr Bizenjo said due to the lack of resources, the flood victims were still waiting for government assistance. “The provincial government has asked the centre to include the projects suggested by the Balochistan members of the Senate and the National Assembly in the federal PSDP, but no step has been taken,” he added.

Due to the limited development funds of Balochistan, the members could not give money to the Senate and the National Assembly. “However, the provincial government has taken steps despite precarious financial situation for rehabilitation of the flood-stricken people,” he added.