Rain triggers electricity woes in Lahore

Lesco Spokesperson says field staff has been alerted

06 June,2023 06:43 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Rain in the provincial capital resulted in the tripping of 150 feeders that sent many areas of the city without electricity.

Rain and wind made the weather pleasant as the heat heatwave reduced. Rainfall was recorded in many areas of Lahore and the details are: 3mm in Lakshmi Chowk, 5mm in Mughalpura, 1mm in Tajpura, 5mm in Paniwala Pond and 3mm in Farrukhabad, Gulshan Ravi, Railway Station, Canal Road and Dharampura.

Abbott Road, Shimla Pahari, Garhi Shahu and adjoining areas also received reports of hailstorm.

In Lahore, the transmission system was affected with 150 feeders of Lesco tripped resulting in a lack of electricity in many areas.

Citizens of Qila Gujjar Singh, Garhi Shahu, Mustafaabad, Baghbanpura, Sumanabad, Shahdara, Ravi Road, Sabzazaar, Shadbagh, Ali Park, New Shadbagh, Old Kahna, Waris Road and Gujjarpura faced severe problems.

The Lesco spokesperson said the field staff had been alerted in view of the bad weather and the administration was also appealing to the citizens for cooperation.



