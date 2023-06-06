Tropical cyclone forms 1,500km south of Karachi, warns PDM

Pakistan Pakistan Tropical cyclone forms 1,500km south of Karachi, warns PDM

The PMD issued a warning on its website regarding the forthcoming climatic emergency

06 June,2023 03:41 pm

KARACHI (Web Desk) - A tropical cyclone is potentially forming over Southeast Arabian Sea, alerted the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Tuesday.

The PMD issued a warning on its website regarding the forthcoming climatic emergency. The notification said the storm will likely move further in the north and northwest direction and also warned all authorities concerned to remain alert.

The low-pressure area (LPA) over Southeast Arabian Sea has intensified into a Depression (strong LPA) and lies near Latitude 11.5 N & Longitude 66.0 E about 1500km south of Karachi, it stated.

The statement added that, “a sea surface temperature of 30-31°C, low vertical wind shear and upper-level divergence have provided favourable environmental conditions, in which the system is likely to intensify further into a tropical storm during the next 18 to 24 hours.”

It further said none of Pakistan’s coastal areas are under any threat considering the current situation. The PMD’s cyclone warning centre in Karachi is monitoring the system and will issue updates in this regard.

