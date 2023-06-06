Islamabad court issues non-bailable arrest warrant for Shahbaz Gill

Judge Tahir Abbas adjourns the hearing till June 26

06 June,2023 03:29 pm

ISLAMABAD – A court in the federal on Tuesday capital issued non-bailable arrest warrants for PTI leader Shahbaz Gill in the sedition case.

Additional Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas issued the warrants for Mr Gill for failing to show up in the court to attend the hearing.

During today’s hearing, the PTI leader’s lawyer sought exemption of his client from appearance in the court. However, the prosecution pleaded the court to suspend the bail of Mr Gill for not attending the hearing.

After hearing arguments, the judge approved the prosecution’s petition and issued non-bailable warrants. He remarked that the suspect had two options as he could appear before the court to get suspend the warrants or challenge the order.

At one point, the judge asked when will Mr Gill return to Pakistan from the US. His lawyer said he could not give a date as his wife was to undergo surgery there.

Later, the judge adjourned the case till June 26.