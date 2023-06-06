Mild earthquake shakes Swat, Malakand areas

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, quake magnitude was 4 on Richter scale

(Web Desk) – A mild earthquake on Tuesday jolted Swat, Malakand and surrounding areas in northern Pakistan.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, Islamabad, earthquake magnitude was four on Richter scale.

The depth of the quake was 125 kilometers. Its epicenter was the border region of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Tajikistan.

No loss of life or property has so far been reported.

