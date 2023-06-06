Two killed, three injured in road accident at Islamabad highway

Pakistan Pakistan Two killed, three injured in road accident at Islamabad highway

A speeding truck hit two vehicles

06 June,2023 11:57 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Two persons were killed and three others injured after two cars got hit by a truck at the Islamabad highway on Tuesday.

Rescue spokesman said the tragic accident has taken place at the highway, when a speeding truck hit two vehicles as a result of which two people died on the spot and three were injured.

The spokesperson added that one car fell into the ditch after collision with the heavy vehicle. Rescue operations are underway at the site.

