SC resumes hearing petitions against Justice Isa-led audio leak commission shortly

Pakistan Pakistan SC resumes hearing petitions against Justice Isa-led audio leak commission shortly

The federal govt and commission raised objections to CJP Bandial-led bench during previous hearing

06 June,2023 10:15 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Supreme Court will resume the hearing on constitutional petitions filed against the Justice Qazi Faez Isa-led inquiry commission formed by the federal government to probe audio leaks.

A five-member bench headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Shahid Waheed and Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi will hear the set of petitions. The petitioners have pleaded the apex court to declare the constitution of the commission null and void.

During the previous hearing, the CJP said the bench would first hear the government’s objections to three members of the bench – Justice Bandial, Justice Ahsan and Justice Munib. It has demanded a new bench to hear the case.

The federal government seemingly banked on the principle of conflict of interest, as it gave the reason that one of the audio leaks concerned Chief Justice Bandial‘s mother-of-law while the matter also involved Justice Ahsan and Justice Akhtar.

According to the application, previous court decisions and the judges’ code of conduct make it clear that no judge can hear a case involving his relative. In the past, the then chief justice Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry had recused himself from the bench hearing Arsalan Iftikhar case.

Justice Isa-led audio leak commission objects to SC bench



The inquiry commission formed by the federal government to probe audio leaks has also raised objections to the constitution and composition of the Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial-led bench hearing a plea against it.

The commission said it would not be appropriate for the bench to hear these petition as one of the audio recordings allegedly pertains to the mother-in-law of the chief justice. “Hon’ble Mr. Justice Munib Akhtar may also be mentioned in the said recording. An. It another audio recordings reference is made to case fixation before a particular bench headed by Hon’ble Mr Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan,” reads the reply.

Citing the recently approved “The Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Act, 2023, it said the bench could not hear the case as the Committee, comprising the CJP and two most senior judges, had not determined which bench should hear the petition.

“The Supreme Court Rules, 1980 (the Rules') require that notices, prior to filing of any petition, must be sent by the petitioner/petitioner's counsel to the respondents informing about the filing of the petitions, but this was not done. The Rules also require submission of an affidavit of service confirming service of notice on the respondents, and though such an affidavit was filed, service was not affected. Till date the Commission has not received copies of the petitions, therefore, the Commission reserves its right to attend to the same when and if the same are provided,”.

The inquiry commission further said the petitions had been filed under Article 184(3) of the Constitution but the “order of the Supreme Court dated 26 May 2023 does not mention this provision, let alone that the petitions were maintainable thereunder”.

A petition under Article 184(3) can only be filed provided 'a question of public importance with reference to the enforcement of any of the Fundamental Rights' is involved, the commission said, adding that how Mr Zuberi could represent the public interest when he was “one of the persons allegedly talking in the audio recordings”.

Concluding his reply, the commission said it has “no interest in the matter other than to undertake the assignment given to it and to do so strictly in accordance with the Constitution and the law. The Commission also assures that legal objections and concerns raised before it will be considered”.

SC Halts Operations of Justice Isa-led Commission



Last month, the top court had halted the operations of the audio leaks commission following the order issued on the petitions filed by Imran Khan and others. The judgement, relying heavily on the principle of separation of powers, stated, "In as much as the Federal Government appeared to have acted unilaterally in this matter, a constitutional principle of the highest importance had been, prima facie, breached".

"In the circumstances, till the next date of hearing, the operation of the impugned notification ... issued by the Federal Government is suspended as is the order made by the Commission and in consequence thereof proceedings of the Commission are stayed," the judgment read.

Justice Isa Stopped Proceedings

Following the court orders, the commission – headed by Supreme Court Justice Faez Isa and comprising Balochistan High Court Chief Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Aamer Farooq – stopped further proceedings. However, Justice Isa remarked they had been barred from moving ahead with the process without even issuing a notice to them.

Earlier, the federal government had formed a three-member commission to investigate the leaked audios allegedly involving the judiciary and former chief justices and a judge, saying the conversations had raised apprehensions over impartiality of judges.