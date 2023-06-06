Cabinet approves regulation to prohibit single use of plastic: PM

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday said the government had kick started Pakistan’s journey to reduce plastic waste as the federal cabinet approved “Single Use Plastics Prohibition Regulations 2023” on the occasion of World Environment Day.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, “Today we have kick-started Pakistan’s journey to reduce plastic waste as the federal cabinet approved ‘Single Use Plastics Prohibition Regulations 2023’ on World Environment Day. The new regulation will phase out single-use plastic items throughout Islamabad.”

“We will also be introducing an action plan for its implementation. As a reflection of our commitment to fighting pollution, all the federal government entities including the Prime Minister’s Office have been directed to be the front-runners and strictly use only refillable water containers from today onwards. I urge all provincial governments and the public at large to join us in reducing and help to beat plastic pollution in Pakistan,” he added.

