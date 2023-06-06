Nawaz to lead PML-N campaign for next general elections: Sanaullah

Sanaullah said PML-N had made the request to ex-PM Nawaz Sharif to lead the election campaign.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Monday said that Nawaz Sharif would lead Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) campaign for the next general elections, scheduled in October this year.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that PML-N had made the request to ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif to lead the campaign for the general elections so that the party could register a win in the polls with a thumping majority.

He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) could be divided into three groups, to be led by different leaders. Commenting on court cases of PTI chief, he said PTI was guilty of committing crimes during the May 9 mayhem, and the government would take action as per the law of this country.

Rana Sanaullah said that the PTI leaders, including Yasmeen Rashid, Hammad Azhar and Shah Mehmood Qureshi, had been found guilty of May 9 incidents.

