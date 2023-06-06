One killed, six injured in road mishap in Nowshera

06 June,2023 03:36 am

NOWSHERA (Dunya News) – One person was killed and six other, including three children, were wounded in a road accident in Nowshera on Monday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred at the Motorway M1 near Wali Interchange in Nowshera where a van overturned due to tyre burst, killing its driver on the spot and injuring six passengers.

Rescue teams and Motorway Police reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to Mardan Medical Complex.

