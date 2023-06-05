Sherry Rehman calls for reducing plastic waste

Says government taking steps to reduce plastic use

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader and Federal Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman has called upon the citizens to reduce the plastic waste.

Talking to the media on Monday, the PPP leader said the government was taking steps to eliminate pollution caused by plastic.

Senator Sherry Rehman said that the consequences of plastic pollution are intense and long term, as it irreversibly damages our environment and threatens the very fabric of life on earth, from the highest mountains to the deepest ocean trenches.

Under this year’s theme ‘Solutions to Plastic Pollution’, centered around addressing the grave concern of plastic under the campaign #BeatPlasticPollution, the PPP leader called for action as plastic production is set to triple by 2060 if ‘business-as-usual’ continues.