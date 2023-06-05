Sanaullah shifted to hospital as his health deteriorates

Pakistan Pakistan Sanaullah shifted to hospital as his health deteriorates

He was taken to Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology

05 June,2023 04:57 pm

FAISALABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Monday was shifted to hospital after he fell unwell.

He was taken to the Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology over problems of fever and low blood pressure.

Hospital sources said the minister was discharged after he deemed healthy.

Yesterday, Rana Sanaullah fired a fresh salvo at the embattled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Speaking to media, Mr Sanaullah made it clear that instigators would not be tolerated. "Those who attacked the military installations will be brought to justice. The writ of the state will be upheld at any cost," added Mr Sanaullah.

"Those who claimed to end corruption were themselves involved in the menace. Apart from making claims, the PTI had done nothing for the country," Mr Sanaullah maintained.

He went on to say, "Since 2014, PTI has resorted to the tactics of using foul language. The PTI also taught its workers to use foul language."

