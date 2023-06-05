Bilawal reaches Baghdad to meet Iraqi officials

05 June,2023 01:23 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has reached Baghdad on the invitation of Iraqi officials.

According to Foreign Office, Bilawal will interact with his Iraqi counterpart, and visit the holy sites along with the party leaders.

A Foreign Ministry spokesperson said that Bilawal is undertaking visit on the invitation of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Iraq, Dr. Fuad Hussein.

The minister will hold detailed meeting with his Iraqi counterpart. Important agreements will also be signed during the visit.

Bilawal will discuss the facilities being provided to the Pakistani pilgrims at Karbala. He is expected to formally announce the establishment of a pilgrimage centre in Karbala to facilitate Pakistani pilgrims and perform the ground-breaking of the Embassy Complex.

Several PPP leaders including Faisal Karim Kundi, Sharjeel Memon, Nasir Hussain Shah, Nadeem Afzal Chan, Mukesh Chawla, Qasim Naveed Qamar have been accompanying the foreign minister.

Last week, Bilawal reached Amman to attend the royal wedding on the invitation of royal family of Jordan.

He met Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and “discussed matters of bilateral interest, regional issues and future prospects in various.”

