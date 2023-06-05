For God sake punish the guilty and release the innocent: Sheikh Rashid

Says whole country is cursing May 9 incident, terming it shameful

05 June,2023 12:27 pm

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - The head of Awami Muslim League and former federal interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has said that the whole country curses the May 9 incident and calls it shameful.

In his video message on the social networking site Twitter, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said that last night Punjab Police and Elite Force raided his house at 40-Golf City.

“The police again broke down the door and entered my house. The good thing is that no employee was not beaten up and house items were not broken. He said God would dispense justice, though it might be late. He said every day was not a favourable day to everyone.

“They think that they have taken away my videos and cameras. Its not worrisome to me, because I have all the records with me,” he added. He maintained that the whole country cursed the incident of May 9 and termed it shameful.

Institutions should investigate by sending their men to police that how much money was being received to release the nominated and unknown accused. The former federal minister said that people were being looted and plundered. People had already gone fed up with the prevailing circumstances.

“This is our army, this is the army of Pakistan. No one in Pakistan thinks bad for the army,” he said. “For God sake punish the guilty and release the innocent. A month has passed since many houses are in state of mourning,” Mr Rashid pleaded.

The AML head said that poverty, inflation and unemployment was rampant in Pakistan. “No one will vote for the PDM people,” he was of the view. Mr Rashid said the people who left Qasim's father had purged themselves of all sins and impurities.

“It will be unjust and unfair, if innocent people remain languishing in jails,” he concluded.