CJP Bandial says will steer clear of economic intervention

A three-member bench hears a case related to privatisation of KE

05 June,2023 12:14 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial remarked on Monday that the court would not intervene in matters related to economy as it had no expertise to deal with it.

The top judge made the remarks when a three-member bench headed by him took up a case regarding privatization of the Karachi Electric (KE). “We will not interfere in economic matters as we don’t have experience of it”.

The CJP told the petitioner’s lawyer, Rashid Rizvi, that he could approach the relevant court in this regard. At which, the lawyer requested the court to adjourn the hearing till next week.

The chief justice replied summer vacation would begin from next week and judge were scheduled visit relevant registries to hear the case. He said the court would resume hearing tomorrow (Tuesday) as it had been 18 years to the privatization of the KE.