Pakistani chef Fatima Ali honored with posthumous second James Beard Award

She previously received a James Beard Foundation Award for her compelling essay

05 June,2023 11:41 am

LAHORE (Web Desk) - In a remarkable tribute, Pakistani-American chef Fatima Ali, who sadly passed away in 2019 after a brave battle with cancer, has been awarded the prestigious James Beard Award for the second time.

Fatima Ali, the daughter of Ashtar Ausaf Ali, former attorney general for Pakistan, gained recognition for her impressive appearances on popular cooking reality shows such as Chopped and Top Chef. She previously received a James Beard Foundation Award for her compelling essay on her experiences living with sarcoma.

During her final days, Fatima penned a book titled "Savor, A Chef's Hunger for More," which was published posthumously and quickly garnered critical acclaim.

In a momentous occasion for both Fatima Ali and Pakistan, a star-studded ceremony took place in Chicago on Saturday and Fatima was honoured with the second James Beard Award.

