Two teenagers drown in nullah near Islamabad

Pakistan Pakistan Two teenagers drown in nullah near Islamabad

Police have shifted the dead bodies to Poly Clinic Hospital, Rawalpindi.

05 June,2023 04:57 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – At least two teenagers were drowned while swimming in a nullah in the area of Nilore near Islamabad on Sunday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, 17-year-old Saad and his 15-year-old cousin Huzaifa went to Nilore for swimming where they mistakenly jumped into the deep water and drowned.

Police have shifted the dead bodies to Poly Clinic Hospital, Rawalpindi. Police informed that Saad and Huzaifa were residents of Shakrial and students of inter and matric respectively.