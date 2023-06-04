9/5 violence implicates Yasmin Rashid, Hammad Azhar, says Punjab IG

He says no women treated violently, in fact police personnel attacked.

04 June,2023 08:11 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Inspector General Dr Usman Anwar said various Pakistan Tehreeke-e-Insaf leaders including Yasmin Rashid, Hammad Azhar and Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed were involved in the riots that occurred on May 9.

Addressing a press conference at the Central Police Office (CPO) flanked by officers, he said the memoirs of martyrs were desecrated mentioning the miscreants attacked sensitive security installation that was even not attacked by the enemy country.

The IG highlighted the May 9 attacks were preplanned with various PTI leaders masterminding the riots including Dr Yasmin Rashid, Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed and Hammad Azhar whose call recordings were also present.

The provincial police chief maintained that in the GHQ case, 88 calls were linked to the leadership adding record of each call was present mentioning 215 calls were made in Zaman Park before the May 9 mayhem.

He mentioned that Dr. Yasmin and other leaders were also involved in the Jinnah House attack adding that all the evidence would be presented in the courts while saying hatred against state institutions was spread through social media.

The police chief added law has taken its course as out of 708 arrested miscreants, 125 have been produced in court while mentioning that WhatsApp group of 170 people have also been identified and 17 arrested miscreants belong to WhatsApp group.

The IG denied any violence against women in jails adding even the arrested women themselves have refuted this claim because there were 150 cameras installed in prisons so there was no question of any violence of women in prisons.

The top cop said no women was violently treated in the prisons adding in fact the police personnel were attacked by miscreants and as a result they were injured.