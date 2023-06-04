PTI's renegade Dr Amjad joins PML-Q

Future belongs to PML-Q: Chaudhry Shujaat

04 June,2023 04:47 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Amjad decided on Sunday to join the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q).

The development came after his meetup with PML-Q supremo Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain. On this occasion, Mr Hussain made it clear that the PML-Q will always keep the doors open for patriotic politicians.

Vowing to ensure that the PML-Q will be made active at all levels, Mr Hussain believed that the future belongs to the PML-Q.

On this occasion, Mr Hussain was flanked by Chaudhry Sarwar, Chaudhry Shafay Hussain, and Chaudhry Salik Hussain, among others.

On Friday, former Azad and Jammu Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas reiterated his determination to pull the country out of the quagmire.

Mr Ilyas met PML-Q supremo Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, during which the political situation of the country was discussed. He appreciated Hussain's political endurance.

"I have the support of PTI defectors. I met Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Emir Sirajul Haq. Soon, we will meet the country's leadership and heads of state institutions," Mr. Ilyas said.



