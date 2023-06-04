Traders condemn vandalism at Jinnah House

LAHORE (Dunya News) – A delegation of Anjuman-e-Tajran Lahore visited the Jinnah House to show solidarity with the martyrs and the armed forces of Pakistan.

The business community strongly condemned the violent incidents on May 9 during which mob destroyed the Jinnah House.

They condemned the perpetrators who desecrated mosque. They expressed sorrow on the destruction of the Jinnah House.

They demanded exemplary punishment for those who destroyed the Jinnah House.

