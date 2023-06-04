Four killed as truck falls into Neelam River

MUZAFFARABAD (Dunya News) – At least four people were killed when a truck fell into the Neelam River on Sunday.

Police said the tragic incident took place at the Changan area of the Neelam Valley. The initial reports stated that three persons died on the spot, while the fouth succumbed to his injuries later.

The Army personnel, rescue officials and locals reached the spot and tried their best to help the victims trapped in the wreckage. The four bodies were carefully pulled out of the water and moved to Muzaffarabad for legal formalities.

