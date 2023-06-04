PPP's Latif Akbar sworn in as speaker Kashmir assembly

Mr. Latif was sworn in as 14th speaker by deputy speaker Chaudhary Riaz Gujjar

04 June,2023 02:03 am

MUZAFFARABAD (Dunya News) – Chaudhary Latif Akbar belonging to Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) has been elected as speaker Kashmir assembly on Saturday. Mr. latif bagged 19 votes to secure the position.

PPP’s Latif Akbar was elected as the speaker of the house by securing 19 votes. The vote count was lower than usual because of the non-participation of Tehreek-e-Insaaf’s disgruntled members. Mr. Akbar has been elected to assembly from the LA-31 Muzaffarabad constituency and has been an active member of the assembly.

Mr. Akbar is known as one of the most senior parliamentarians and has previously served as the Opposition leader in the house as well. Chaudhary Latif Akbar has also served as Finance minister from 2011-16.

Despite the boycott of elections by the opposition and PTI’s Chaudhary Maqbool group, Mr. Akbar was still successful to secure the seat with the help of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) and PPP’s votes.