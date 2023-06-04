Violent protestors burn truck after accident claims motorcyclist's life

The truck was completely destroyed and the driver identified as Mazhar has been arrested

04 June,2023 02:01 am

KARACHI (Dunya News) – infuriated citizens burn a truck in the provincial capital after an unfortunate accident claimed life of a motorcyclist. The accident happened during the wee hours of Sunday night.

Reportedly, protestors burn a truck after a motorcyclist was killed after colliding with the truck in a densely populated area near Ayesha Manzil area within the jurisdiction of Gulberg police station. The violent protestors fled the scene after setting the truck ablaze.

Police authorities reached the scene upon being informed about the incident and tried to diffuse the situation. Fire brigade also rushed toward the scene but till then the truck was fully burnt.

The truck driver identified as Mazhar has been arrested by the police whereas the authorities are also making an estimate about the loss. Police officials said that the report of both the incidents would be filed separately.

Whereas the body of 27 years old deceased has been shifted to hospital for further legal procedure.