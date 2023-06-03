Atta Tarar calls May 9 black day, promises exemplary punishment for miscreants

Pakistan Pakistan Atta Tarar calls May 9 black day, promises exemplary punishment for miscreants

He says in response to 190 million pound corruption case, entire country set on fire

03 June,2023 10:29 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Special Assistant to Prime Minister Attaullah Tarar said on Saturday that the May 9 was a black day when only a handful of miscreants attacked the security installations.

He added that in response to the 190 million pound corruption case, entire country was set on fire mentioning violent incidents must be answered.

Talking about the treatment of women in prisons, Mr Tarar stressed that propaganda was being done about women in prison mentioning that those involved in the May 9 incidents would be punished.

He said he had apologized to the brother of Colonel Sher Khan over the incident of May 9 adding even enemy was aware of his bravery.

The SAPM said that the money coming from the UK was deposited in the Supreme Court account while the envelope sealed in the cabinet was approved while mentioning the accountability czar of former premier Imran Khan Shahzad Akbar should come to Pakistan and face the cases.

