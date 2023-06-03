Two killed in blast in KP's Bajaur

03 June,2023 08:04 pm

BAJAUR (Web Desk) – Two men were on Saturday killed as a remote-controlled blast hit a van in the Mohmand area, police said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sattar Khan said the blast rattled a pickup van resulting in the death of driver on spot and leaving a contractor, travelling along him, injured. “The contractor was shifted to the hospital for treatment but he succumbed to his injuries,” the DSP added.

He said they were carrying sand in the vehicle to a security check post in Bajaur.

