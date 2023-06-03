Three killed, two injured in car, trailer collision in Rahim Yar Khan

03 June,2023 06:28 am

RAHIM YAR KHAN (Dunya News) – At least three persons were killed and two other were wounded in collision between a car and trailer in Rahim Yar Khan in the wee hours of Saturday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred at the Motorway M5 near Taranda Muhammad Panah Interchange where a car going to Multan from Sukkur collided with a trailer due to over-speeding, killing three people on the spot and injuring two other.

Rescue teams and Motorway Police shifted the dead and injured to a nearby hospital. According to Motorway Police, the accident occurred to over-speeding and negligence.

