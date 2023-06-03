CTD arrests terrorist of banned outfit during IBO in Karachi

03 June,2023 05:48 am

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested a terrorist during an intelligence based operation (IBO) in Karachi on Friday, Dunya News reported.

According to CTD spokesperson, the Counter-Terrorism Department conducted an operation in Mehran Town area of Karachi and arrested a terrorist belonging to Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The spokesperson further informed that the arrested terrorists has been identified as Ijaz alias Adil and his name was included in the red book in the list of absconding terrorists. He remained in hiding for several years, the spokesperson said.

The CTD personnel have also recovered arms from the possession of arrested terrorist during operation.

