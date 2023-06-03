Indian troops martyr one more Kashmiri youth in IIOJK

The troops martyred Kashmiri youth in a fake encounter Rajouri district of Jammu region.

03 June,2023 03:17 am

SRINAGAR (Dunya News) - In Indian illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred one more Kashmiri youth on Friday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops martyred the youth in a fake encounter during a cordon and search operation in Dassal Mehari area of Rajouri district of Jammu region.

On the other hand, Indian police arrested a Kashmiri activist, Waqar Bhatti, on the fake charges of fanning communal divide and outraging religious feelings of Hindus. Waqar Bhatti was booked by the police on the complaint of chief of IIOJK unit of Hindutva group Bajrang Dal, Rakesh Kumar.

