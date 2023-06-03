Two killed, 12 injured as van plunges into ravine in Shahdadkot

03 June,2023 02:57 am

SHAHDADKOT (Dunya News) – At least two persons lost their lives and 12 other sustained injuries when a van plunged into a ravine in Shahdadkot, a city in Sindh province, on Friday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred at the Motorway M8 in Wangu area near Shahdadkot where a van overturned due to over-speeding and skidded of the road and fell into a deep gorge, killing two persons on the spot and injuring 12 other.

The ill-fated van was on its way to Shahdadkot from Khuzdar. Rescue teams and FC personnel reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to hospital. Rescue sources informed that women and children were among the injured.

