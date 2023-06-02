Tanveer Ilyas reaffirms resolve to take country out of quagmire

02 June,2023 11:38 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Former Azad and Jammu Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas on Friday reiterated his determination to pull the country out of the quagmire.

Mr Ilyas met Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) supremo Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, during which the political situation of the country was discussed. He appreciated Hussain's political endurance.

"I have the support of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) defectors. Yesterday I met Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Emir Sirajul Haq. Soon, we will meet the country's leadership and heads of state institutions," Mr. Ilyas said.

Speaking about former PTI leader Jahangir Khan Tareen, Mr Ilyas said, "We will see the strategy of Jahangir Tareen, who was our companion in PTI. MNAs, provincial ministers, and senators from Sindh, Balochistan, and Punjab have contacted me".

Mr Ilyas said, "Whatever decision we take, we will take everyone along".

- Zardari, Shujaat discuss political situation -

Earlier today, Former president Asif Ali Zardari and PML-Q supremo Mr Hussain discussed the country’s political situation.

Mr Zardari called on Mr Hussain, during which both the leaders underscored the matters in line with the country.

The former president inquired about Mr Hussain’s health. During the meeting, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Chaudhry Shafay Hussain, Chaudhry Sarwar, and PML-Q Sindh President Tariq Hasan were also present.