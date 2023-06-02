Waleed Iqbal condemns May 9 riots

Rioters should be brought to justice: Waleed Iqbal

02 June,2023 09:13 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Waleed Iqbal on Friday condemned the events that transpired on May 9.

Speaking to media, Mr Iqbal said, "The military installations were attacked on May 9. Those involved in the vandalism should be brought to justice. A transparent inquiry should be conducted in this regard."

He lauded the services rendered by the army.

Separately, PTI Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President and former KP chief minister Pervez Khattak on Thursday announced quitting the party's position.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Mr Khattak condemned the May 9 vandalism and announced leaving the party office.

The former KP chief minister said that he had already condemned the May 9 incidents. He said that he had taken the decision after “consulting his friends”.