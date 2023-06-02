SC fixes petitions against tax on foreign assets for hearing

Pakistan Pakistan SC fixes petitions against tax on foreign assets for hearing

A seven-member bench headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial will hear the case on June 7

02 June,2023 03:31 pm

ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court of Pakistan has fixed petitions filed against the imposition of tax on foreign assets for hearing.

A seven-member bench headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial will hear the case on June 7. The bench also includes Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Ayesha Malik.

The top court has received 188 petitions from citizens and companies against the tax on assets held by them in foreign countries. The federal government had imposed the tax in budget 2022.