Those organising press conferences will turn next election into selection, says Rashid

02 June,2023 02:32 pm

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Awami Muslim League chief and former federal interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has said those who organise press conferences by twisting arms will turn the next election into a selection.

In a tweet on Friday, he suggested that the Islamabad Press Club should be declared a sub-jail for those holding press conferences to make it easy for journalists. The world would not accept next elections nor would anyone help Pakistan financially, he said.

بازومروڑکرپریس کانفرنس کروانےوالےآنےوالےالیکشن کوسلیکشن میں بدل دیں گےپاکستان میں آنےوالےالیکشن کودنیامیں کوئی تسلیم اورکوئی مالیاتی مددنہیں کرےگابہترہےکہ آئین وقانون کواس وقت تک ڈی فریزرمیں لگادیں جب تک چورحکومت اپنےسارے کیس ختم نہیں کروا لیتی اورمفروربھگوڑےمجرم مسلط نہیں ہوجاتے — Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) June 2, 2023

Sheikh Rashid suggested to put the constitution and law in the cold storage until the government finished all its cases and the fugitive criminals were there.

"The PDM has no idea of the disgrace and infamy [it is getting]," he added. The former minister predicted a PML-N faceoff with the PPP which will benefit the latter.

He said the (Supreme Court) Practice and Procedure Bill had been sent back to the assembly just as it was passed with fanfare.

اسلام آبادپریس کلب کو پریس کانفرنس کرنے والوں کے لیےسب جیل قراردےدیاجائےتاکہ صحافیوں کےلیےآسانی ہوPDMکورسوائی اوربدنامی کااندازہ نہیں نون لیگpppعنقریب آمنےسامنےہوں گے فائدہpppاُٹھائے گی پریکٹس اینڈپروسیجر بل جیسےدھوم دھام سےبنایاگیاتھاویسےہی جنازہ واپس اسمبلی بھجوایاگیاہے — Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) June 2, 2023

He pointed out that the edibles had become dearer by 50 per cent, but the government was on foreign tour. The economic problem had turned into a national security crisis. The government would table a fraudulent budget, he said, and added that burials be declared free [after the budget].

The former federal minister said hearing of seven cases against him had started. If he were arrested, he won’t be able to run Twitter.

"Allah and judiciary can take the country out of political crises," he concluded.



