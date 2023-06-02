Zille Shah murder: PTI chief's bail extended till June 6

The court ordered the investigating officer to record the statement of the accused after the hearing

02 June,2023 12:41 pm

LAHORE (News Desk) – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday extended the bail of PTI chief in the Zille Shah murder case till June 6.

Justice Anwarul Haq Pannun ordered extension while hearing the bail petition of the former prime minister.

Earlier, the LHC had granted him bail till June 2.

At the outset of proceedings, the judge asked the investigating officer whether the accused had been made a part of the investigations into the murder to which the latter replied in the negative.

The court ordered the officer to record the statement of the accused after the hearing.

Justice Pannun ordered the officer to ask him whatever questions he wanted to.

The state counsel argued that the statement could not be recorded in the presence of the petitioner’s lawyers.

The justice inquired the petitioner was he ready to answer the questions the officer ask, and he replied in the affirmative.

Subsequently, the court extended his bail till June 6.

Later, the ex-premier recorded his statement.

ATC

Prior to the high court hearing, the PTI chief appeared before an anti-terrorism court (ATC) for bail in cases linked to May 9 violence.

On May 19, Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar had granted bail to the former prime minister in the three cases till June 2.

As the hearing started, the judge directed the PTI chief to come to the rostrum and asked him why he was not joining the probe.

The PTI chairman told the judge that there were threats to his life.

His counsel Salman Safdar said that his client was ready to join the probe but requested that all the cases be fixed for hearing on the same day.

He requested that all the cases be fixed for hearing on June 20 and assured the court that his client join the probe the day court issued an order.

Subsequently, Judge Buttar allowed him to go and said that the order would be issued later in the day.

