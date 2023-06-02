Govt taking steps to modernise agriculture sector: PM

02 June,2023 04:24 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said that the government was taking steps for modernising the agriculture sector to make Pakistan self-sufficient in food production.

During a meeting with Minister for National Food Security Tariq Bashir Cheema, the PM said the government ensured best support prices for the crops of sugarcane, cotton and wheat so that farmers could get good income from their hard work.

The Prime Minister said that the government is allocating resources for supply of quality seeds, solarisation of tubewells and machinery to the farmers in the upcoming budget.

He said the government along with the farmers would invest in agriculture for creating value addition in this sector.

Tariq Bashir Cheema informed the prime minister about the progress in implementation of farmers’ package and the plan of the ministry for the upcoming crops. He also briefed the PM about the strategy in the next financial year to bring about innovation and mechanization in the agriculture sector.

PM, MNAs discuss political situation, development projects

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday separately held meetings with members of National Assembly including Ali Musa Gilani, Riazul Haq and Khalid Javed Warraich.

During the meetings, the legislators discussed with the prime minister problems related to their constituencies, development projects and the prevailing political situation in the country. Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Attaullah Tarar was present in the meeting.

