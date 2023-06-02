Rain, windstorm uproot power pylon in Turbat

02 June,2023 04:20 am

TURBAT (Dunya News) – Heavy rain and windstorm uprooted a high-tension tower of 132 KV transmission line between Turbat and Hoshab in Balochistan province on Thursday, Dunya News reported.

According to a spokesman of the Quetta Electricity Supply Company (Qesco), power supply to Turbat, Panggur and Hoshad grid stations was disrupted and several areas were without electricity.

The spokesman further said that the teams of Wapda engineers had been sent to the area for repairing the damaged tower. He said that power supply to affected areas will be restored soon.

