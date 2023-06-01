9/5 riots were orchestrated, reiterates Tarar

01 June,2023 05:05 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Attaullah Tarar on Thursday reiterated that the May 9 attacks were orchestrated.

Addressing a press conference, Mr Tarar made it clear that the planners of the May 9 violence do not deserve any concessions. Mr Tarar criticised the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman, saying that he had instructed the party workers to resort to violence. "Those who attacked military installations attacked national security," Tarar added.

"The rioters will be brought to justice. All such activities are being done in which criminal elements are involved. Tweets are being posted and deleted from official accounts," Mr Tarar maintained.

"Inhumane treatment of women is unthinkable. No violence or injustice was done to any women. The fake campaign is being launched to gain foreign support and foreign media attention," he asserted.