Sheikh Rashid excoriates rulers for 'avarice'

Says world advising govt to act in wise manner

01 June,2023 03:20 pm

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – State was of paramount importance in state and politics, said Sheikh Rashid – the head of his own faction of Muslim League – but alleged that the way the sanctity of home had been trampled and bribes demanded in police stations was very unfortunate.

In a series of tweets posted on Thursday, Mr Rashid claimed that everyone from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to Australia and from China to Saudi Arabia was advising the government to act wisely but the greed of being the ruler had reached a dreadful level.

The government had proved to be a complete disaster and the dollar wasn’t available even for Rs320, said the former interior minister on a day which saw a historic single day decline in the value of greenback against the Pakistan rupee.

Mr Rashid said his house was raided four times and he had the footage of those police officials who were fond of snatching his cars and torturing the staff.

The Awami Muslim League chief said one had to wait till the arrival of spring and they would face justice, as he added that the Punjab police were disrespecting the women.

