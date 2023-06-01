AG says govt will review CJP-specific law after SC's consultation

Apex court defers hearing till next week

01 June,2023 02:30 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – During hearing of petitions against the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Act, 2023, the apex court on Thursday was informed by the attorney general that the federal government had decided to review the law in consultation with the top court.

An eight-member larger bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial conducted hearing of the case.

The Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill, 2023 introduced by the government, has become law after being approved by parliament and signed by the president. During the hearing, the court was informed that the federal government had decided to review the practice and procedure act.

The attorney general said the law would now be amended in consultation with Supreme Court. Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial welcomed the move, saying the revision will bring harmony in laws.

The attorney general said some provisions were similar in both the practice and procedure bill and the revision law. The two laws will be re-examined to avoid conflict.

The chief justice, while talking to the attorney general, said, “You are dealing with the issue of the Supreme Court. If the government consults these matters with the judiciary, there will be no conflict. If you want, the full court would listen to the arguments on the full court formation.”

The chief justice further remarked, “If we review the law, it will be an academic exercise. So we should first define the scope of the dispute. Setting the scope will help focus the hearing mechanism.”

Later, the court adjourned the hearing on petitions against the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Act, 2023 till next week.