Health Card is important social protection programme: CM Bizenjo

Pakistan Pakistan Health Card is important social protection programme: CM Bizenjo

CM Bizenjo said his government’s top priority is to provide basic facilities to people.

01 June,2023 04:56 am

QUETTA (Dunya News) - Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Wednesday said that providing basic facilities to the people is the top priority of our government.

In his message on Twitter, Abdul Quddus Bizenjo said that our government believes in the completion of all projects instead of announcements related to basic facilities.

He said that health card is a very important social security programme under which every family would get Rs1 million coverage for quality and timely health treatment at public and private sector hospitals.

