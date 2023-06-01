Two killed in bus, truck collision in Lasbela

01 June,2023 04:39 am

LASBELA (Dunya News) – At least two people were killed and three other were wounded in collision between a bus and truck in Lasbela on Wednesday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, a bus going to Karachi from Quetta collided with a truck coming from opposite direction in Lak Baduk area near Lasbela, killing two persons on the spot and injuring three other.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to hospital.

