Anti-tobacco day celebrated to raise awareness regarding devastating effects of smoking

31 May,2023 08:25 pm

LAHORE (Dunya Investigation Cell) - May 31, a day recognized as Anti-Tobacco Day by the World Health Organization (WHO) since 1987, was celebrated today with the aim of raising awareness about the harmful effects of tobacco use. Smoking not only drains one's finances but also contributes to the development of heart and mental diseases, as well as mouth and lung cancers.

The observance of this day serves as a reminder of the millions of lives lost each year due to tobacco-related illnesses. According to the WHO, tobacco use is responsible for a staggering 8 million deaths annually, with an estimated 1.2 million deaths attributed to passive smoking, caused by inhaling secondhand smoke from cigarettes.

The WHO's latest report reveals that approximately 22.3% of the world's population, amounting to 1.4 billion people, are tobacco users. Among them, 39% is from the total male population, while women make up 9% of the female population.

Pakistan, unfortunately, is home to a significant number of smokers, with over 18 million individuals engaging in this harmful habit. This alarming figure positions Pakistan as the 11th largest smoking nation globally.

Tragically, smoking-related diseases claim the lives of 2.1 million people annually. Even a single cigarette has been found to reduce a person's lifespan by at least 5-11 minutes. Tobacco smokers face an increased risk of developing 12 different types of cancer.

Startling statistics released by the WHO shed light on the environmental impact of smoking as well. Each year, approximately 4,500 billion cigarette filters are discarded globally, contributing to the formation of 1 billion 69 million pounds of toxic chemical waste.

The celebration of Anti-Tobacco Day serves as a crucial opportunity to educate individuals about the health risks associated with tobacco use and to encourage governments, organizations, and communities to implement effective strategies to reduce smoking rates. By raising awareness, it is hoped that more people will be motivated to quit smoking and avoid the devastating consequences it brings to both individuals and society as a whole.